Local non-profit honored for work helping Trumbull County’s pound dogs

"Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs" donated close to $8,000 to the county dog kennel so far this year

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A non-profit organization that helps pound dogs in Trumbull County is being recognized for its efforts.

“Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs” donated close to $8,000 to the county dog kennel so far this year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization put $3,000 toward sponsoring dog adoption fees, spays, neutering and other services such as medical care for the animals.

On Friday, Trumbull County commissioner Dan Polivka presented the group and its volunteers with a resolution honoring them for the work they do.

“It’s wonderful. We just are very, very humbled by their decision to do this for us but we couldn’t do it without the help of the community and the pound themselves. So, it’s a huge joint effort,” said Tony Libbey, with Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs.

Libbey said the organization’s next goal is to raise money for improved outdoor kennels at the pound.