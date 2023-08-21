YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Physical trauma to the brain can be just as damaging as emotional trauma. A program being done locally is seeing big success in improving brain health and healing.

eTMS is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. It’s a non-invasive and drug-free way to improve the brain. Dr. Luis Villaplana is part of Meridian Healthcare’s eTMS program, which is guided based on your brainwave activity or electroencephalogram (EEG). Trauma can affect the brain. The idea is to open it again.

“Getting parts of the brain to talk with each other again is part of how they improve,” Villaplana said. “It seems like this therapy in such an individualized and personalized way, as we provide it here, can change those pathways and it can improve quality of life.”

The brain can be disrupted by many things. eTMS helps it get back on track. Meridian is part of an EEG-guided study to help veterans, first responders, and law enforcement officers. Elizabeth Torella has seen seven complete treatments since the program started in November.

“I’ve had a couple of them tell me like that they feel like they have their life back,” Torella said.

eTMS is FDA-approved to help migraines, anxiety and depression. Some patients also see improvement in pain, mobility and sleeping. The research continues, and the program is attracting new veterans, and first responders regularly.

Dirk Hawkins wants to reach more of the 22 veterans every day who are committing suicide and wants to tell them about eTMS.

“I’ve never seen anybody come in here, whether they just want to better sleep or they are where I was using opioids and alcohol and having suicidal thoughts and tendencies. It’s helped every single one of them,” Hawkins said.

Therapy is personal. Your brainwaves are recorded every 10 treatments, and the treatment can be modified. It could be someone’s path to a brighter future.

“The treatment is able to restore normal brain activity with time,” Villaplana said.

If you’d like to learn more call 614-665-7905 or Meridian Healthcare at 330-797-0070