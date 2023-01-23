BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Police Department will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. on Tuesday for an update on the murder case of 12-year-old Brad Bellino. He was found murdered 51 years ago.

Bellino’s body was discovered on April 4, 1972, in a dumpster behind what was then the Isaly’s store in the Boardman Plaza.

Former WKBN anchor Tom Holden covered the story.

“It was three nights ago that 12-year-old Brad Bellino was supposed to have spent the night at a friend’s home on Teakwood Avenue in Applewood Acres. For some yet unexplained reason, he decided not to stay there. Left for his home on McClurg Road about a mile away. He’s been missing ever since and this morning his body was discovered in a trash container behind the Isaly’s store in the Boardman Plaza,” Holden reported.

The Porchlight Project, which focuses on cold cases, reported last year that the Boardman Police Department sent out a DNA sample to help Bellino’s case. However, we don’t know what Boardman police are going to say on Tuesday.