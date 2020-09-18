Local natural wellness centers team up to support Mahoning Valley Autism Society

Locations in Boardman and Newton Falls will give discounted acupuncture sessions over two days

(WKBN) – A different kind of fundraiser for a nonprofit here in the Valley, this one using natural medicine.

“Acupuncture for a Cause” will help raise money for the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley.

Locations in Boardman and Newton Falls will give discounted acupuncture sessions over two days. A natural health basket will also be raffled off.

The money will then be donated to support Mahoning Valley families with autism to have more social and support programs.

“With a licensed acupuncturist, you actually get a diagnosis based on Chinese medicine, so it really informs which point to use. Not only can you treat pain, you can treat indigestion,

allergies,” said Tim Iliff, a licensed acupuncturist for the Ohio Naturopathic Wellness Center and Suzelis Holistic Health.

“It really is about finding that synergy and just the right fundraiser to be able to support everybody and get the word out for everything,” said Ted Suzelis, a naturopathic doctor, father of sons with autism, owner of the Ohio Naturopathic Wellness Center and operations manager at Suzelis Holistic Health.

The sessions will be on Sept. 25 at the Ohio Naturopathic Wellness Center (330-729-1350) in Boardman and on Oct. 3 at Suzelis Holistic Health (330-872-1577) in Newton Falls. Just ask about the event when scheduling an appointment.

You can also visit the Autism Society’s website to donate.

