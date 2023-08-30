COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — A native of the area is among 13 people who will work on bus safety issues across the state.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced Judith French, director of the Ohio Department of Insurance and a native of Sebring, will serve on his newly formed Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group.

French joins 12 others in the group that was created following the death of 11-year-old Aiden Clark, who was killed when another vehicle collided with his school bus in Clark County.

“There is always more that can be done when it comes to the safety of children, and I believe we have an obligation to take a holistic look at the safety of our school buses,” said DeWine. “This group’s review will be thorough, focusing on many different aspects of transportation safety.”

The Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group will examine topics including, but not limited to:

School bus regulations

School bus design, maintenance and inspections

Driver licensing, certification and training

School bus safety technology

Crash risk factors

Lessons learned from other school bus crashes

Alternative transportation and associated risks

School bus seat belts

Safety of special populations

Critical incident protocol

In addition to French, members of the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group include:

Andy Wilson (Chair)

Carolyn Everidge-Frey

Senior Executive Director, Center for Advancing Professional Supports,

Dean Fadel

Paul Imhoff

Col. Charles Jones

Jack Marchbanks

Jessica Mead

Erin Reed

David Russell

Robert Widener

Chris Woolard

Dr. Jingzhen Yang

Principal Investigator, Center for Injury Research & Policy, Abigail Wexner Research Institute, Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Additional working group members may be added to the group prior to its first public meeting next month. Recommendations are expected to be issued before the end of the year.