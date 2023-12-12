(WKBN) – The NAACP of Youngstown and Mahoning County wants the Mill Creek MetroParks to restore and maintain a pond and dock at the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve.

Several similar requests have been made, but park board members have repeatedly said there are no plans to get it done and that the land is now a category 2 wetland.

In a letter, the NAACP president wrote that taxpayers from Youngstown’s East Side, Coitsville Township and Campbell are being denied a first-class facility. It asked that the preserve be transferred or co-managed with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which park board members have also previously said no to.

The full letter can be read below.