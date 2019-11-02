Local NAACP event focuses on group’s progress while stressing work to be done

Rev. Dr. Validia Giddens said the relevance of the NAACP is equally the same as it was in 1909 because history seems to repeat itself

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The keynote speaker at an event for the Mercer County NAACP wanted to remind others of how far the over 100-year-old organization has come, but stress the work isn’t nearly finished.

The Mercer County NAACP celebrated its 56th annual Freedom Fund Banquet Friday night at Tiffany’s Banquet Hall in Brookfield.

The motto of the gathering was, “We can’t rest now, the stakes are too high.”

“Over that hundred years, no matter how big the strides were, no matter the impact of the strides, there’s so much more to do so we can’t stop yet,” said Rev. Dr. Validia Giddens.

She said the relevance of the NAACP is equally the same as it was in 1909 because history seems to repeat itself.

“We have the same difficulties, the same fights, the same focus and because of that, yeah, it’s still important.”

And for that, the NAACP sets goals and objectives to follow every year.

“In those goals and objectives, we talked about ending discrimination. We talk about the political impact. We talk about making sure people know their rights as a citizen,” Giddens said.

The NAACP is not just for African Americans, but for anyone who is struggling with racial discrimination.

Every year, this event gives out two scholarships to two children in the Valley who are planning to go to college.

Giddens said one of the biggest challenges the organization faces right now is getting the youth involved. Chapter President Lunell Dawson said it’s her goal to get more children involved in the NAACP.