Local NAACP concerned about number of fights in Youngstown Schools last year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, the Youngstown branch of the NAACP will hold a news conference to discuss a large number of fights from the 2018-19 school year in Youngstown Schools.

The NAACP has reported, and school officials have confirmed, that there were 770 fights last school year, which averages to 85 fights a month.

The NAACP also released videos of two fights, both involving girls. One took place on a school bus and the other in a hallway.

“There needs to be a broader solution-oriented conversation that will help the community as a whole. The current state of our city and violence is overwhelming,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings. “My scholars had to walk through a murder investigation to get to school.”

The news conference will address how the fights impact students, teachers and the community.