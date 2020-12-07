Local musicians team up with guitarist Michael Angelo Batio to plan benefit cancer for next summer

Frankie Fordeley and Michael Angelo Batio are planning a concert with 100% of the proceeds going to help those battling cancer

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Two friends reunited on Dec. 4, and after several hours of catching up, they came up with a great idea.

Frankie Fordeley, the owner of Fordeley’s Music & Instrument Repair, and Michael Angelo Batio, an American guitarist, are hosting a concert next summer with 100% of the proceeds going toward the fight against cancer, something close to home for both of them.

Both men have family and friends who have suffered with the disease.

“It is the most rewarding feeling I have ever had in years,” Fordeley said of the planned concert.

They met in the mid-1990s and over the years, Batio has hosted clinics at Fordeley’s shop in Champion.

“We’ve done a lot of concerts and even a record together,” Batio said.

Now, the two will take the stage alongside local musicians Chook Alberini and Jimmy Golen. Fordeley will do what is called the “Illusions of Rockstars,” where he’ll dress up, impersonate, and play like AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Steve Perry of Journey and others. He and Batio will also play some of their songs together.

Fordeley also said the son of late Star-103 radio legend Smokin’ Bill will also play one song on stage.

“I’ve been having dreams of me on stage again singing, and the one night I actually woke myself up singing while I was sleeping because it’s in my subconscious mind how bad I miss playing and recording and doing the live shows,” Fordeley said.

Batio has some skills himself because you don’t play with the likes of P!nk, jam with members of Kiss, or the drummer of Black Sabbath without any.

Batio learned how to play two, even four guitars, at one time.

“I wanted to do something that really separated me from other guitarists,” Batio said.

While living in California, Batio had some friends, who made guitars for ZZ Top and Eddie Van Halen, build him a double guitar with two necks, shaped like a V.

“Not only did I invent it, I learned how to play it,” he said. “So I figured I had something to really stand out with because somebody would have to have it built in order to even attempt to play it.”

“Here’s a guy who plays right-handed, left-handed, two guitars at once, plays it backwards, upside down. I mean it’s just unbelievable, just absolutely stunning,” Fordeley said.

They’re still working on the logistics of where, when and the time for the concert, but the plan is to play next summer. Batio said they hope to get a huge response to it so that they can help out those in need.

“I always know that Frank when he does something he always does it right. All I have to worry about is playing guitar and being the best MAB (Michael Angelo Batio) that I can be. It’s an important event, it’s a great area, and it will be with people that I like and respect. I know that it’ll be a great show,” Batio said.

“It’s an honor, that’s all I can say,” Fordeley said. “It’s the biggest honor to be able to do something like this because I honest to God never thought I’d do it again.”

