YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — All aboard as the Youngstown Steel Heritage Museum fired up its coal-powered locomotive Friday.

They were getting it ready for train rides every other weekend for the first time since 2019 and since then they’ve added track for a total of 1,000 feet for rides.

The railroad imports tons of coal from North Lima to run it.

J&L Narrow Gauge Railroad Executive Director Rick Rowlands made many of the parts when restoring the train and says operating it is a labor of love.

“They say you do 10 hours of work on the locomotive for every one hour you run it so it’s pretty labor-intensive. It’s a lot of fun. It’s the only operating steam locomotive within about a three-hour drive of here,” said Rowlands.

The railroad will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. For more information click here.

