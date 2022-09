YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The first floor of the Arms Family Museum will close Today for Holiday Preparations.

Workers will begin preparing the 14th Memories of Christmas Past exhibit.

During this time, admission will be half price at The Arms Family Museum and Tyler History Center in Youngstown.

The Museum will also close entirely from November 1 through November 18.

The first floor will reopen when Memories of Christmas Past opens to the public on November 19.