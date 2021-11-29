Local moving company collecting toys for Mahoning County children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Happening this weekend, a local moving company is also hosting a toy drive.

Bearded Brothers Moving Group is collecting toys in one of their trucks.

This is their second annual toy drive.

Toys will be donated to the Mahoning County Children Services.

Last year, they filled up about half of their 26-foot-long moving truck. This year, they’re challenging the community to fill the whole truck.

“Christmas is a special time of the year. We want every kid to enjoy Christmas. I always had a great Christmas growing up, and I want that for everyone around the Mahoning county,” said Nick Wells, co-owner of Bearded Brothers Moving Group.

The toy drive will be at Extra Space Storage in Boardman from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Sunday.