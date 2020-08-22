Local movie theaters begin reopening

Movie theaters can now be added to the list of businesses allowed to reopen

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Movie theaters can now be added to the list of businesses allowed to reopen. Two of them locally started showing movies Friday afternoon. Another will open next Friday.

People were entering the Tinseltown multi-plex theater in Boardman around 6 p.m. Friday evening. It opened at 3 p.m.

There were only about 10 vehicles in the parking lot.

Five movies were listed on the marquee, among them were “Despicable Me,” “Empire Strikes Back,” “Inception” and “Unhinged.”

“We’re excited about it. We’ve been stuck in the house for so long. We just wanted to get out and have a little bit of normalcy back in our lives,” said Melissa Sarge, a customer, as she was leaving a movie.

Regal Cinema in Niles also opened Friday.

The Regal Cinema in Boardman will open next Friday.

