POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Fentanyl use and addiction is an uphill battle in Ohio right now and a local mother is speaking out on the problem after losing her daughter to the drug.

Donna McAuley’s 27-year-old daughter Amanda passed away from street-laced fentanyl last month after four years battling with the drug.

McAuley, from Poland, says Amanda had a bright personality with a big smile and free spirit. She was a cheerleader in high school and played several other sports. She also pursued a modeling career and was crowned National American Miss Teen Top Model.

McAuley says she did everything to help her daughter get off fentanyl, but it had a big hold on Amanda.

“That drug, it takes over your body and your brain. She looked at her dad and said, dad, mentally, I think it has me, I just don’t think I can beat it,” said McAuley.

Since Amanda’s death, Donna has started an organization in her daughter’s honor. It’s goal is to help fight this ongoing fentanyl issue.

It’s called A.M. Wake Up Call. A and M are Amanda’s initials. It’s slogan is “Don’t use the ‘F’ word,” referring to fentanyl.

According to the CDC, fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opiods like fentanyl.

Donna’s mission with the organization is to educate kids and their families about the drug’s dangers.

“Nobody communicates with kids anymore. I want to warn kids. They need to know we can’t shut down fentanyl from coming in here. It’s going to come in here. But we can stop our kids,” said McAuley.

McAuley has raised around $13,000 dollars for A.M. Wake Up Call so far. She is thankful for all who have donated.