LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) — A local mother and daughter have both been selected as Girl Scout national delegates.

Crystal Siembida Boggs has been chosen for a second term as a national delegate and will represent Girl Scouts of North East Ohio at the Orlando 56th National Convention in July 2023.

Daughter Elizabeth Siembida has also been selected for a second term as a delegate. Though both Siembida and Siembida Boggs have attended previous National Conventions, this is the first the two will take part in together.

The duo recently traveled to Switzerland to participate in a pinning ceremony at the home of Girl Scouts International.

Siembida Boggs is currently a troop leader for Columbiana Troop 80777 and a member of Service Unit 814. Elizabeth Siembida recently achieved the ambassador level in scouting and is working toward a Gold Award.

Siembida Boggs brandishes a list of various charitable community engagements. She and her husband Josh Boggs serve on the board of the Siembida & Boggs Philanthropic Foundation, a nonprofit focusing on causes dedicated to veterans and local school programs, as well as community enhancements and preservation efforts.

Siembida Boggs was a former city council member and winner of WKBN’s Remarkable Women Contest in 2021.