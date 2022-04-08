YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The shortage of baby formula in the U.S. is making it hard for local parents to find the formula their babies need.

Stephanie Royal has a four-month-old daughter. She said it has been very difficult to find the formula she needs in stores.

“I found the generic ones. There’s never been a time where she just didn’t get any formula, so I’m thankful for that, but if they don’t do something, it may come to that,” she said.

Her daughter was previously using the Similac Alimentum formula, but several lots of the formula have since been recalled. So she switched her over to Enfamil Nutramigen. But she says due to the recall and supply shortages, it’s becoming harder and harder to find.

She says if the store isn’t sold out, there will only be one or two cans on the shelf.

“This is a hypoallergenic formula, she can’t drink other formulas, and I have to have a prescription for the WIC voucher,” she said.

Royal says most of the stores that accept WIC don’t have the formula in stock, making it harder for her to find it.

“I’ve had patients where their problem came ’cause they needed a specialty formula, it was unavailable, and the question was, ‘What do we do at this point?'” said Dr. Manuel Spirtos, a pediatrician with Mercy Health.

Dr. Spirtos says especially infants who need special formula are being affected.

“If you’re on specialty formula, for milk intolerance or milk allergy or possibly soy allergy, those again, because they’re in short supply, they’re having a hard time with those formulas,” he said.

Royal says she has gone to drug stores, grocery stores and even online to find formula, and many times, they are sold out. She says if she was able to breastfeed, she would be doing that instead.

“Me breastfeeding wasn’t an option, because of my thyroid, it wouldn’t come in, so I couldn’t rely on that,” she said.

Royal says she doesn’t know who has the answers on when things will get better. She’s called the WIC office, stores and her doctor trying to find out.

“They just say they don’t know,” she said.

For some who rely on WIC, it may be difficult to pay for the formula. Royal says she pays roughly $33 for one can of formula, which lasts about three days. Then, if only the liquid bottles are available, she is paying around $11 a bottle, which lasts one day.

Dr. Spirtos said changing a baby’s formula can cause some minor health effects while the baby is getting used to it.

“You may or may not have problems with the baby in terms of feeding, spitting up, changes in the stools in terms of constipation and diarrhea, or allergies with eczema and skin changes,” he said.

Dr. Spirtos says his office has seen a small increase in patients since the recall and shortage, but nothing too extreme. He says they’ve also taken a lot of calls about it.

He suggests anyone who is having to switch formulas or having trouble finding the right one, to work with their doctor on the best steps to take.