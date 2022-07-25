CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A woman from Campbell turned herself in to police on Friday after an incident where her seven-year-old daughter was found in a neighbor’s small pool.

Police said that this incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on July 11 in the front yard of a house on Chambers Street.

Police said they received a phone call about a young girl in a small children’s pool with no clothes on. Reports said that the child with autism is the daughter of Jacquelyn Harrington and is non-verbal.

Harrington told police that her daughter got out of a window through their home on the first floor. Police said that this issue is a common occurrence that has happened at least three times.

Harrington was charged with child endangering. She was arraigned Friday when bail was set at $2,500. She is scheduled back in court Tuesday.