YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A podcast produced by a Youngstown native is rising up the Apple charts.

“Crooked City: Youngstown Ohio, a podcast focusing on organized crime in Youngstown, is getting a large audience on the Apple platform.

The podcast, which is produced by Youngstown based podcast producer and WKBN producer Johnny Chechitelli, is currently ranked #4 of all True Crime Shows. and #9 on Apple’s Top Shows as of Monday.

The show hit all podcast platforms last week. There are 15 episodes, 30 to 45 minutes each, focusing on organized crime in Youngstown. It’s produced and narrated by Marc Smerling who has won an Emmy.

The shows premiere on Mondays (with commercials). Add free versions can be listened to using a subscription service called The Binge