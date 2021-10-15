Local mission holds winter weather giveaway

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cold months of winter are just ahead and to help keep it a little warmer for hundreds of families, the Warren Family Mission is helping out.

A big collection of winter coats were distributed Friday at the mission. Hats, scarves, gloves and blankets were given away, too.

Organizers took in gently used items as well as new donations to help up to 400 families.

“It is just really a good opportunity when people have to clean out their closet and to make sure that those items will be received and used well for families that can them through this winter season,” said Dominic Marari, a spokesperson for the Warren Family Mission.

While volunteers were passing out clothing items, organizers were gearing up for the Thanksgiving season. They plan to deliver about 2,500 meals to seniors and the needy around the community.