Local mission cuts ribbon on new building, shares divine intervention with project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ribbon was officially cut Friday on the new Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley in Youngstown.

Our cameras were invited inside for a tour. Inside there are separate areas for men, women and families. A chapel, dining room and computer are also part of the residential space.

President and CEO John Muckridge, III thanked all the donors, contractors and decorators that helped, but acknowledges they weren’t the only ones involved.

“As you go through, you’ll see bibles in the floor. I think it’s abundantly clear who’s done this. We recognize that the carpenter has done this, and we’re tools in the carpenter’s hands. It’s folks seeing the word of God and bringing glory and honor to him,” Muckridge said.

Doug Gough is on the board of directors for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. He was there for the ribbon cutting and to share how the mission changed his life when he was a client there over a decade ago.

“I showed up broken after a head-on collision with a cement truck that nearly killed me. I was smashed physically, literally dying, spiritually dead, and I came to faith in Christ at the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. Ten years later, I’m on the board of directors,’ said Doug Gough.

Gough said he can’t wait to see all the people that will be helped by the mission in the future. Clients will start moving in on Monday.