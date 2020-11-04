Local Miss Ohio travels to Memphis for Miss USA competition

(WKBN) – A Campbell woman is making her way to Memphis for the Miss USA stage after winning the title of Miss Ohio last November.

Sthephanie Miranda will compete in the Miss USA competition on Nov. 9, however, she has been preparing many years for this.

She has won five titles in 10 pageants she has been through persistence and hard work, two things she credits her grandmother with teaching her, which have helped her on-stage, working out and at work.

In 2008, her grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and her diagnosis motivated Miranda to be a voice for those affected by it.

Her grandmother’s story and the fact that 5.8 million Americans are diagnosed with the disease every year motivated her to declare Alzheimer’s as her official cause.

“My goal is to share my grandmother’s story with others to educate them on how the disease affects the patient and family members. I want to be the voice for those who are losing the ability to fight for themselves,” Miranda said in a release from Phantom Fireworks

When she’s not preparing for competitions, she works as the social media coordinator for Phantom Fireworks.

“Sthephanie has been a tremendous asset to our company, and we could not be more proud of her success,” said Bruce Zoldan, CEO of Phantom Fireworks, in a release.

Miranda was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and moved to Campbell at the age of 5. She said she is proud to come from a very close-knit, loving family and credits them with helping her become involved in pageants.

