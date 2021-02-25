Local ministry giving away brand new dresses this Saturday and next

The giveaways are this Saturday and next from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Master’s Touch Healing and Training Center is giving away 762 brand-new dresses that were donated to them. The giveaway is needed to make room in order to expand their ministry.

They’ve done dress giveaways in the past and enjoy seeing how happy it makes everyone.

“I think it’s the excitement on their face. It’s really fun to see just the joy that it brings them and knowing that they’re getting such a nice thing,” said Lisa Farran, a team member at Master’s Touch Healing and Training Center.

Master’s Touch Healing and Training Center is a Bible-based healing ministry and was founded by Lucille Orr. On Tuesdays, they have a team that prays for individual needs, and on Sundays, they teach healing.

“We pray for the sick, anybody that is wounded, or hurting, or abused or suffered trauma,” Orr said. “We found out that most of the people that come to us for prayer have been wounded or have a broken heart and they’ve suffered trauma. What we do is pray with them. And by the power of the Holy Spirit, we find out the spiritual roots, whether it’s abandonment or rejection or abuse or whatever people are going through, and we bring hope and healing from the word of God.

Any dresses that are leftover will be given to another organization.

Master’s Touch accepts donations, but it’s not required to get a dress. Individuals can take as many dresses as they’d like.

“We do not have any room for you to try them on, but you can take them home and if they don’t fit, you can bless somebody else with it,” Orr said.

“It’s just fun to see their faces, and they’re so pleased that they’re getting something so pretty. And if they can’t afford it, they’re still getting it. There may be some that’ll come because it’s fun to dress up,” Judy Sutton said.

The giveaway is happening over two days. Saturday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, March 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 5357 S. Raccoon Road in Canfield. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.

All dress styles and sizes from 2 to 22 will be available.

“They have so much fun,” Hope Redmond said. “We ended up doing photoshoots with them just posing and acting silly. I had my granddaughters come the last time, and it was just a lot of joy, a lot of fun.”

Whether it’s for a prom, wedding, or just because a person wants to dress up during a time when many haven’t had the opportunity, it’s open to everyone.

“We just want to bless you, and we want you to feel good about yourself, and we want you to know, whatever is going to happen in this world that you can make it because God is with you,” Orr said. “He never leaves you. He never forsakes you.”