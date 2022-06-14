BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens gathered to support the local Boy Scout Council.

The 17th annual “Celebration of Scouting” was held at the Lake Club Tuesday morning.

The guest speaker was U.S Army Lieutenant Colonel Chris Dobozy.

He became an Eagle Scout himself in 1988 when he was part of a troop in Boardman. Dobozy told his audience that scouting gives young people valuable life lessons and values.

“The ability to be put in leadership positions at a young age, and have the opportunities to make the mistakes that you make, and really refine you. You know your character and how you wanna lead,” Dobozy said.

The Stambaugh District of the Great Trail Boy Scout Council serves young people and families in Mahoning, Trumbull and eastern Portage counties. It has more than 1,300 Scouts and nearly 700 adult volunteers.