YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s top physician says the area has finally reached a low point for COVID-19.

Dr. James Kravec told board members with Mahoning County Public Health that hospitals in the Valley are now seeing what he calls “very low” numbers for people needing to be hospitalized with the virus.

That comes just a couple of months after the area saw a peak in cases in January.

Kravec said part of the credit goes to local vaccination rates, which continue to climb slowly.

“There were a lot of cases in December, early January of the omicron. There was a lot of spread, a lot of community spread and that does give immunity for a period of time,” Kravec said.

Kravec says health experts are going to continue watching for signs another outbreak or variant could be coming down the road..but says he’s optimistic the region’s immunity level will protect us…