TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — After much recent turmoil regarding the hunting policy in Mill Creek MetroParks, Trumbull County MetroParks (TCMP) has shared its 2023 hunting policy.

TCMP allows seasonal hunting in designated areas of the park provided all hunters follow the park’s regulations in addition to the regulations set forth by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The hunting parks, which permit hunting for deer with the use of a bow, gun, or both, depending on location, are as follows:

West Branch Wetlands Nature Preserve

Eagle Creek Nature Preserve

Lockwood Hunting Preserve

Trock Forest

Hunting in the above locations is permitted from the start of bow deer season through Feb. 28 annually.

Concealed carry is permitted in the parks; however, no target shooting or random discharge of firearms is permitted — shooting is restricted to legitimate hunting purposes only. Additionally, guns are restricted to legal hunting weapons.

The Trumbull County MetroParks also holds an annual fall lottery for deer hunting, and participation is mandatory in order to participate in later hunting of deer by gun or bow. For complete requirements, consult the full PDF at the bottom of this page.

Additionally, all hunters must provide the following to the Park Office by Aug. 31 of each year:

A complete private property hunting form, with an indication of the areas desired for hunting

A self-addressed, stamped envelope

The above requirements must be completed annually and submitted to the Park Office at 3983 N River Road NE.