PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Farrell man and a New Castle man pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a multi-state drug trafficking scheme.

Trevor Austin, 48, and Tony McKnight, 57, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced Monday.

The crimes happened from March 2019 through September 2020, according to the Department of Justice.

Austin and McKnight are among the 13 defendants charged in the indictment returned in this case.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began investigating a cocaine and fentanyl trafficking organization that operated throughout the United States, including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico.

From December 2019 through August 2020, the DEA conducted a wiretap investigation, identifying Austin and McKnight as members of the multi-state drug trafficking organization. DEA agents reported hearing discussions of distributing cocaine throughout western Pennsylvania.

In addition to the intercepted communications, agents reported seizing cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, firearms and cash from members of the organization.

U.S. District Court Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan scheduled their sentencing for May 15, 2023. Austin and McKnight face a sentence of five to 40 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $5 million.