Local Memorial Day events

There are several Memorial Day events scheduled across the Valley. Here are a few that were reported to us:

If you know of a public Memorial Day event that is not listed below, please submit your Memorial Day event via this form.

Boardman Memorial Day Ceremony

The 117th Annual Boardman Memorial Day Service returns to in-person attendance at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Boardman Park Maag Outdoor Amphitheater.

The featured speaker is Gold Star father Donald Clark, who will speak about his son Donald V. Clark who died in military service over Mosul, Iraq in 2008. William Wainio will give the invocation. Lt. Colonel Bill Moss, USAF Retired, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and place a wreath in honor of deceased veterans.

The Boardman High School National Honor Society President Cassidy Bryan will place a wreath in honor of our currently serving military personnel. Mark Luke, of the Boardman Kiwanis Club, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The Boardman High School Wind Ensemble conducted by Tom Ruggieri will provide music for the Service.

In the event of rain, the service will be held in the Boardman Park Lariccia Community Center at 10 a.m.

Columbiana Memorial Day parade: Canceled

Columbiana American Legion Post 290, instead, will have a short service.

COVID-19 Memorial Dedication Ceremony

Dominic Adams, a Troop 83 Eagle Scout, will host a Dedication Ceremony for his Eagle Project. The project is a Covid-19 Memorial dedicated to first responders and those affected by Covid-19.

The dedication will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Todd Park’s flagpole in Girard.

Hubbard Memorial Day events

A flag retirement ceremony will be at 8 p.m., or around dusk, Friday, May 28 at the Harding Park Band Stand.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, there will be a dedication ceremony on Myron Street at the Hubbard Veterans Bridge.

At 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, a Memorial Day procession begins at 10 a.m. at the Hubbard Union Cemetery. It will continue to the Hubbard War Memorial. (Procession lineup is at 9:30 a.m. on Princeton Avenue).

Leetonia Memorial Day Parade canceled, ceremonies still planned

In lieu of a Memorial Day parade this year, there will be a wreath presentation ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Washingtonville VFW. Following this there will be a ceremony honoring those who served at Wick Park, hosted by the Leetonia American Legion with accompanying music performed by the Leetonia High School band May 31.

To wrap up the day, there will be a memorial ceremony to honor the late Ralph Diaz, a decorated Vietnam War veteran from Leetonia, at Oakdale Cemetery. For more, call (330) 427-6259.

Mercer Memorial 500 parade: Back on the calendar

Thanks to a last-minute permit opportunity, the annual parade is happening in Mercer County this year. The day will kick off with a 5K at 9 a.m., followed by a short awards ceremony and entertainment, vendors and games. The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Venango Street.

Poland Memorial Parade canceled, ceremonies still planned

Although the Sons of The American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 had to cancel the annual Memorial Day parade, they’re hosting a small ceremony that will be livestreamed on Facebook at the War Memorial Building Post 15 Home located at 35 Cortland Street in Poland on May 31.Bishop David Bonnar will offer opening and closing remarks alongside the keynote speaker Kristen Fox of Poland.

Warren Flea and Farmer’s Market Memorial Day celebration

As part of its Memorial Day Celebration on May 29, The Warren Flea & Farmers Market will be honoring all veterans, health care workers and first responders. As a thank you, the market, in conjunction with Schwebel’s Bakery, will be giving away free hot dogs and chips to any veteran, health care worker or first responder who visits the market that day (proof of veteran status or employee ID will be required) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29.

The Warren Flea & Farmers Market is located at 428 S. Main Street in downtown Warren – one block south of US-422. Admission and parking are free.