Local medical student awarded scholarship in honor of physician with ALS

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A medical school resident from Trumbull County is the first ever to receive a scholarship created on behalf of a local physician.

Renee Brumbaugh of Leavittsburg is in her third year studying at Northeast Ohio Medical University. She was chosen to receive the Dinah Fedyna Family Medicine Award, which was created in honor of a local doctor and teacher who was diagnosed with ALS.

The scholarship was established to help NEOMED students from the Valley who want to specialize in primary care.

“I’ve been decided on family practice since I started medical school and Dr. Fedyna’s actually been a very awesome mentor of mine throughout the past couple years, so I had to apply,” said Brumbaugh.

She is now doing her residency at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman. She said she will use her $2,500 award to pay for some of her medical school expenses.