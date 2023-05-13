BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local meat market announced its decision to close its doors after years of serving the Valley.

Catullo Prime Meats announced the decision to close its doors Saturday morning.

They made the announcement on social media, stating in part, “Although we are sad to come to this decision based on a multitude of factors, we find solace in the pride that comes with serving this Valley and beyond for 3 generations with quality food and the best customer service. Our family store has also had over a thousand employees who learned the value of hard work in retail and have and will go on to do other amazing things in their career.”

The family-owned meat market has served the Valley for nearly 40 years.