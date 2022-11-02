(WKBN)- Meals on Wheels are struggling to find volunteer drivers to deliver meals to their clients.

Meals on Wheels is a non profit organization that provides hot, home cooked meals at a minimal cost to clients who may not be able to cook or go out and buy their own food because of their health, age or other reasons.

“You don’t have to wonder who is gunna bring a meal today, am I going to get a meal today. You always will have one Monday through Friday,” said Davis Scott, VP of Meals on Wheels Mahoning County.

Meals on Wheels had to raise the prices of their meals 3-4 months ago due to inflation.

The organization says because they are non-profit it has been difficult to make ends meet, but their services they provide to the community are necessary.

Vice President of the Organization, David Scott, says volunteer drivers are able to assist the client and check in on them if they haven’t received their meal or they notice the meal is still at their front door.

Dave says he was able to assist one customer who wasn’t feeling well by being there and being able to call the ambulance in time.

“The only live people they see all week are the meals on wheels drivers. So we’re a safety check, we’ll knock on the door, see how you’re doing are you feeling good,” said Scott.

Meals on Wheels says drivers can volunteer for as little as once a week or even month.

It takes about two hours to deliver meals each round.

If you are interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels this Holiday Season and helping to make a difference call the organization and they will take you through the scheduling process.