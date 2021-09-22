Local mayors push for expanded bus service in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Trumbull County mayors says neighbors need public transit — the key is figuring out how much it will cost.

The group sat down with commissioners Wednesday. They talked about a proposal from WRTA to expand service. It would create a regional busing service for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The idea could mean a quarter-percent sales tax levy placed on the ballot in both counties.

At this point, WRTA is only doing on-demand service in Trumbull county but has no fixed routes.

“If Trumbull County would have WRTA come and service the people, this would be a great asset to the community. It would bring a lot of income, too, because people are saying I am not moving to Warren because they have no buses,” said Warren resident Karen McGaha.

Local officials will meet again in about six months to discuss other possible proposals.

