(WKBN) — While the Ohio House debated recreational marijuana on Thursday, the state Senate the night before passed a major overhaul of what the voters decided last month. A few men already involved in Ohio’s marijuana industry had some thoughts on the matter.

Lowellville native Tom Haren is spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol. He wants no changes made to what voters already approved.

“What the senate passed does not reflect the will of Ohio voters,” Haren said. “Imagine that, that we should respect the will of Ohio voters — I didn’t think that was a crazy concept until yesterday.”

The changes passed in the Senate include:

Reducing the number of plants grown from 12 to 6 per household

Reducing THC levels for extracts from 90 to 50%

Eliminating the social equity program

Allowing marijuana to be sold 90 days after passage, instead of after nine months

The changes passed would also eliminate cultivators from automatically getting dispensary licenses and instead open new licenses to an auction or submission process, which cultivator Brian Kessler of Youngstown’s Riviera Creek is opposed to.

“If you go back to the old way, we’re years away from the ability to have access throughout the state for consumers to get to the product,” Kessler said.

Terrell Washington owns Leaf Relief, a medical marijuana dispensary in Youngstown. Washington is pleased that the process of new licenses will be open to anyone.

“If you want to talk about successful businesses, be able to show transparent skills and let all Ohioans compete for those licenses,” Washington said.

When it comes to eliminating the social equity program, Washington says, “It’s going to take away from a lot of places who need the help, and yet now the other towns who haven’t been hit as hard are going to profit from it the most.”

The Ohio Senate also increased the sales tax on marijuana from 10 to 15 %, which Haren, Kessler and Washington all agree is too much. They say it will only drive people to buy marijuana in “the black market,” or in Michigan.