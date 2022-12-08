LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Liberty High School Marching Band placed first in Premier Bank’s marching band spirit contest during the Youngstown Holiday Parade.

Thursday, representatives with the bank presented the band with a $1,000 check for winning the contest plus $1,500 for participating and travel expenses.

During the parade, the band performed a medley of holiday music called “Twas the Parade before Christmas.”

Seniors came up with the routine for the drum cadence the week of the parade and taught it to the underclassman prior to the performance.

Liberty Band Director Michael Summers commented on the excellent timing of the performance.

“There’s part of the drum cadence where we yell, ‘Merry Christmas!’ and it worked out dead in front of the judge’s stand so you couldn’t have timed it even better,” Summers said.

Stacia Brown of Premier Bank said she was excited the Liberty band won.

“They did an awesome job. You know, I was downtown during the parade so I was able to see how great they were, so I was very excited when they came in first place,” Brown said.

Summers says the winnings will be put toward paying for charter buses for the band’s planned trip to Cedar Point at the end of the year.