(WKBN) — Maple syrup farmers are starting to tap their trees, but they have a small window of time to get the perfect syrup.

February tends to mark the start of maple syrup production season, but Haleigh Coryea with Coryea’s Maple Products in Sharpsville said much of it is dependent on the weather.

“Typically it’s all-weather depending when syrup season starts because we need freezing nights and warm days,” said Coryea.

Though this year’s season is starting a bit later than typical, maple syrup farmers are hopeful about the weather heading our way.

“It looks like this week coming up is going to be a dynamite week,” said Dave Hively, maple syrup producer at the Misty Sugar House in Salem.

Hively said temperatures need to dip below freezing at night then warm up into the 40s or 50s during the day.

“Because too much heat will bring bacteria microorganisms and that’ll deteriorate the sap,” said Hively.

Hively said that happened back in 2018 when the warm weather impacted maple syrup production. “We’ve had a season that lasted three days and we usually go about four to six weeks.”

If conditions get too dry it could also create problems, which is why lots of snow or rain is ideal to keep the ground moist so the tree roots can bring up the sap.

Tapping for maple syrup can be tedious but rewarding.

Hively said raccoons, squirrels and coyotes tend to chew on the tubing on the trees. “Well, you gotta go through and replace all that and you usually start that in the fall and get ready to start tapping then in the wintertime.”

Then in the spring, they have to flush the tubing out.

Hively said he loves the process and is happy the season is here.