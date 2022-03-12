SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Despite the snowy weather, people still made the drive to Sharpsville Saturday morning all for a taste of something sweet.

There are 20 different farms involved in the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Taste and Tour, but this is the only one in Mercer County and it’s their first year.

Coryea’s Maple Products in Sharpsville has been in the maple syrup business for over 60 years. It has three generations involved in the business and everyone was helping out Saturday for the tour.

23-year-old Haleigh Coryea signed the family up for the tour, which has been going on for 19 years.

“We want people to realize all the hard work that goes into making one bottle of maple syrup so they actually understand we are a Pennsylvania agricultural product and we want to get people more interested in it,” said Coryea.

From maple cotton candy to maple mustard, participants got to try a little of everything.

“Every sugar house is different — how we do it, how the syrup is cooked, what kind of products we sell. Everyone’s got something different,” said Coryea.

11-year-old Kyle Karges made the trip out to Sharpsville with his dad and sister to try different products.

Which one did he like the best?

“I think it was the barbeque,” said Karges.

The Coryea family plans on joining the tour every year. They’ll be open Sunday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the last day of the tour.

For more information and how to sign up visit pamaple.org.