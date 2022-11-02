LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A special groundbreaking this morning in Lordstown.

M&M Industries is nearly doubling its property.

It’s adding 78,000 square feet. M&M Industries makes pails, drums and other containers.

This expansion will bring new jobs to the Valley. The company’s had these plans for the last 14 months.

The addition to the property should be finished by next summer.

“During the last few years obviously with COVID all businesses some have had a really hard time some have really grown, we have done that but structurally the art business has changed and we have been blessed to grow with it,” said Glen Morris, CEO of M&M Industries.

