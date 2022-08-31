BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley native is helping make history through his involvement with the Artemis I Mission.

Nick Mastramico has been a structural engineer for NASA for about 10 years. He has worked on nearly every part of the Artemis I rocket.

The Boardman High School graduate stayed in the Valley for his undergraduate degree from Youngstown State University.

He says he owes his success to his family and teachers who believed in him from Day 1. He encourages young people to always follow their dreams because it could lead you to a job that helps make history.

“It’s surreal to actually see something that you’ve worked on for 10 years — and something you have always wanted to work on, in my case since middle school — finally launch,” says Mastramico. “It’s going to change how we do things and how we travel into space, and [I] get to have a part of [me] go with it.”

After calling off the launch on Monday due to an engine issue, NASA is trying again this Saturday afternoon.