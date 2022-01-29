SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — Back in December, a deadly tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing more than 70 people and leaving thousands more homeless.

One local man took it upon himself to go there and help with relief efforts.

“This is a bad section here, just one house after another,” Mike Young said.

The Berlin Center native said he has seen countless natural disasters on the news, but something about what happened in Mayfield felt different.

“I’m a Christian man and as I was sitting in my chair watching the news on December 11, I just felt the Lord speak to me and say he wanted me to go,” Young said.

Just a few days later, he arrived after a 600-mile road trip.

“The outpouring of support from the community to help one another. It was just very humbling to see the American spirit with so many people who came from across the country that flew in and drove hundreds and hundreds of miles to come there to volunteer,” Young said.

He shared what he saw with family and friends at a banquet. Shocked silence filled the room as he recounted the devastation and death. Video showed many of the victims photos attached to a fence next to Christmas wreaths.

“You see how fortunate we are to have what we have and you see all these people who just lost everything, their houses, they’re going to be out of work, without electricity for some days. Some of them lost loved ones,” Young said.

He said he hopes to return in the near future to help more.

“Right now they’re still in the cleanup stage and once they get that done they’ll be in the rebuilding stage,” Young said.