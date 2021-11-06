Local man speaks out after experiencing Houston musical festival chaos firsthand

(WKBN) — A music festival in Texas has left eight people dead and some hospitalized. A Boardman man was at Astroworld in Houston Friday night where he experienced the chaos firsthand.

“It was chaos everywhere,” Ivan Bosnjak said.

Bosnjak traveled from Ohio to Houston to attend the festival with friends and said he’d been waiting over a year for the festival.

He attended it back in 2018 and had a great time — but this time was a bit different.

Bosnjak said the scariest thing he witnessed was when he was standing in the pit with his friends for one of the performances.

“People pushed us so far from the back because they wanted to get up closer that a group of people in front of us, like right next to us fell over and people were stepping on them and you know, you’re jumping in a mosh pit. These people were getting trampled on,” Bosnjak said.

What officials are calling a mass casualty incident happened after 9 p.m. Friday night when a crowd began to surge towards the front of the stage during Travis Scott’s performance, causing panic and injuries.

Bosnjak said because he’s in Houston he could see all of the posts in the area on Snapchat and saw the aftermath of the crowd surge.

“People are fallen and paramedics are giving them CPR and even other fans are giving them CPR trying to help and the music is still playing and people are still pushing around that area, people getting drug out,” Bosnjak said.

He said something needs to be done to prevent a tragedy like this from happening in the future.

“There needs to be sections especially for people who are going to enjoy the show versus people who are going to rage to have a concert,” Bosnjak said.

He said people shouldn’t be dying at a concert they wanted to see and said he’d like to see Travis Scott release a statement addressing the events.