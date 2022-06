(WKBN) – A Columbiana County man will spend three years in prison on several sex charges.

James Browne, 62, was sentenced to three years in prison and must register as a Tier One sex offender.

The Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office says Browne was charged following an investigation by the East Palestine Police Department.

Investigators say Browne solicited sex from and sent obscene photos to an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old girl.