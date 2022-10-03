FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Farrell pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday on federal drug charges.

Michael Talbert, 43, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Talbert was caught up in a sting called “Operation No Mercy.” He was arrested along with several others in connection to a Department of Justice investigation into a drug trafficking ring with ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

A SWAT team searched a house in Farrell in September 2020 when one person was arrested. Others were also arrested in New Castle. At the time, investigators said the ring flooded local streets with cocaine and fentanyl.

Investigators said the ring had ties to drug operations throughout the U.S. including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico beginning in December 2019 and continuing through August 2020.

A wiretap was put on Talbert’s phone and he was heard discussing the distribution of cocaine throughout Western Pennsylvania, investigators said.

Several items including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, guns and cash were seized in the investigation.

State, federal and local authorities worked together in the drug ring investigation.