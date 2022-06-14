WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local man reported being blackmailed after sending nude pictures to a woman he met online.

The 20-year-old man called police Saturday to report that he had been talking to a woman he met on an online social gaming network. He said the woman “seemed nice” and asked for private sexual pictures, which he sent, according to a police report.

The man said after sending the photos, the woman immediately told him that she would post them on the internet if he didn’t pay “hundreds of dollars.”

According to the report, the victim said he didn’t have the money so he and the woman agreed that he would send $20 to her via CashApp.

Police said the CashApp user appeared to be a man and not the woman he believed he was speaking to.

The victim said he wanted to report the incident in case the threats continued.