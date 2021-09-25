Local man receives special award for service to Pa. National Guard

HILLSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hillsville man received a special award for 37 years of dedicated service to the Pennsylvania National Guard.

The celebration took place Saturday evening at the Mahoning Sportsman Club in Hillsville.

Sergeant First Class Norman Barnes joined the United States Army Reserve at the age of 18.

He was honored upon his retirement last February from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. The celebration included food, music and fireworks.

“When a man puts 37 years in to serve the commonwealth, to serve his nation, he deserves special recognition, and legislative citations are for people that do something really special,” said Christ Sainato, Pennsylvania State Representative, 9th District.

Sainato says the legislative citation is given to select people that do something important for the state and country.

Barnes has received many other awards over the years including two army commendation medals and three army achievement medals.