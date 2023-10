(WKBN) – A Newton Township man charged with multiple child sex crimes will spend decades in prison.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Steve Billock to 60 years to life, his maximum sentence. He faced a minimum of 40 years to life in prison.

Billock pleaded guilty in September to 31 counts, including rape and child pornography.

He was arrested in June following a tip from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children agency.