YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be June 25 for a Lowellville man who pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to having child pornography on his phone.

Joseph Garchar, 47, entered his plea Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Sara Lioi to a charge of sexual exploitation of children.

Garchar has been in custody since Jan. 4, 2022, when a search warrant in the case was served by members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

The warrant was served after an investigation that began after someone found child pornography images on Christmas Day, 2021, on Garchar’s phone.

An affidavit in the case said that investigators got a warrant to search Garchar’s phone and they found images of the victim that was taken on April 10 and Oct. 29, 2021.

Those dates coincide with dates that a young girl was in Garchar’s care at his home, the affidavit said.

Location data on the photos also show they were taken at Garchar’s home, the affidavit said.

A nurse who specializes in sexual assault victims examined the victim as well and was able to confirm the images belonged to the victim in the case, the affidavit said.