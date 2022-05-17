LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A Columbiana County man accused of a murder in March will not be going to trial.

According to the Lisbon Morning Journal, Gary Joiner, 43, pleaded guilty yesterday in the shooting death of Ryan Virden in March of 2021 in Homeworth.

The plea came just one week before Joiner was scheduled for a jury trial in Columbiana County.

Columbiana County’s Chief Assistant County Prosecutor said he plans to ask for a lifetime sentence without the possibility for parole for 21 years.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 23.

