AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a time for people of all abilities to come together.

William Clark is a local man who has accomplished a lot in his 28 years and hasn’t let cerebral palsy stop him.



Almost a year ago, Clark was hired as a community outreach advocate at the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, however, that’s just one of his many accomplishments.

“I thought it would be irresponsible for me not to take a more direct role in disabled advocacy and disabled activity here in the Valley,” Clark said.

Clark’s favorite president is Teddy Roosevelt, and he lives by his motto “speak softly and carry a big stick.”

Clark is unstoppable. As a 28-year-old, a few of his accomplishments include graduating from Youngstown State University, learning to drive and becoming a published author. Now, he’s working for an organization helping others with disabilities to reach their goals — something it helped him do in the past.

“Let your actions speak for you. Prove to people that you can hold that job, that you can go to college…” he said.

This month of recognition brings awareness of disabilities to the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“By having this month, we are able to bring attention to the many sacrifices and victories of disabled individuals,” Clark said.

The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities provides many services to around 1,500 people and their families to make sure that they have all that they need to succeed.



“That’s what Mahoning County Disabilities Board is all about — that little bit of extra help that people need, that their family needs, that the individual needs to help them reach those goals,” said Emily Martinez, director of community services.



Martinez called Clark an inspiration, which is what he says he is something that he is most proud of.

“The fact that locally, people are reading my book and come up to me in this position and this facility and saying, ‘Hey, I want to write a book,’ ‘Hey, I want to learn more about politics,’ or ‘Hey, I want to be an artist,’ or, ‘I want to run my own business one day,’ that means the world to me,” Clark said.

That’s the real-world impact that Clark has been chasing, proving that a disability can’t stop him or anyone else.