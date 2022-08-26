YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted a man for a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl.

Christopher Sherman, 19, was indicted Thursday on charges of discharge of a firearm at or into a prohibited premises and three counts of felonious assault with drive by shooting specifications on all counts.

Sherman has been in the county jail since his July 27 arrest by U.S.Marshals. Sherman is wanted for a shooting about 9 p.m. July 22 in the 400 block of Clearmount Avenue. Police said he opened fire on a car in the drive of a home with four people inside.

The victim was inside the car when she was hit.

Police also collected evidence in the case when Sherman was arrested at a home in the 500 block of St. Louis Avenue but they will not say what they collected.