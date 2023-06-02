Picture comes from footage of the crime scene in 2021

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — The man charged in connection to a 2021 homicide in East Liverpool is being held on a $1 million bond.

Elvin Tisdale entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday.

Tisdale is charged with murder and aggravated murder stemming from the July 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Brycen Douglas.

Douglas was found dead on the front porch of a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

If convicted, Tisdale faces life in prison without parole. A pre-trial is scheduled to take place on June 30.