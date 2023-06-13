WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man is headed to prison after he was sentenced in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

Edward R. Robinson, 31, of Niles, pleaded guilty before Judge Andrew D. Logan to a charge of having weapons under disability. He was arrested by Niles police on March 8, 2023, after officers were called to a disturbance involving a gun.

Because of a conviction in a 2015 drug case, Robinson was prohibited by law from carrying any firearms.

Judge Logan sentenced Robinson to 12 months in prison.